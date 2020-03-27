Weekend weather will keep you indoors

Dry start…

If you want to get outdoors today, you are in luck. Most of the day should remain dry, yet the cloudy skies will continue. High temperatures will be able to climb within the 50s to bring that mild feel before a wet weekend.

Rainy & stormy…

Late on Friday showers will continue to spread across the region. These showers will be on and off through early Saturday morning. But then the showers will ramp up and there will be a chance for a few stronger storms to develop. This could bring strong winds, hail, and heavy rain. The chance for these storms to develop will be on a lower scale but the chance exists throughout the day.

Rainfall: Into Sunday morning, the rainfall will taper off. After more than 24 hours of rain chances, the accumulation could be more than an inch. Depending on where dry slots and heavier rain bands set up, localized areas could receive half an inch to 2 inches.

Rivers rise: If you live near smaller creeks or streams keep an eye on the levels through the weekend. The Mississippi River and its tributaries will gradually rise into the workweek. This could lead to minor flooding.

Winds: Outside of dealing with the rainy weather, the winds will pick up. By Saturday evening the winds will strengthen as the low pressure passes. Then as the rainfall dissipated in Sunday winds will continue to stay strong and gust up to 30 mph. So getting outdoors may need to wait until Monday.

Returning sunshine…

By Monday, it will be a complete turnaround. The sunshine will be at abundance with temperatures soaring to the upper 50s! There will be a slight increase in the cloud cover from time to time through the workweek. But, it will be an overall drier week ahead.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett