Wisconsin Update: 2 Dane County jail inmates have coronavirus

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin (all times local):

8:55 a.m.

Two inmates in the Dane County Jail in Madison have tested positive for COVID-19 and results are pending on another six inmates who are in isolation.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said Thursday night that all of the inmates were tested after they had fevers. The sheriff's office said nine more inmates who had contact with some of the eight have been removed from the general population as a precaution but none of them had symptoms.

There are four confirmed cases among workers at prisons in the Wisconsin Department of Corrections state system. The state halted new prison admissions on Monday, sending inmates to county jails instead.

Statewide, 12 people have died from the virus and more than 700 have tested positive.

6 a.m.

The number of deaths due to the coronavirus outbreak continues to climb in Wisconsin.

Four deaths were reported Thursday, including three in Milwaukee County, bringing the state's total to 12.

The medical examiner's office says one was a 79-year-old Milwaukee woman who had been hospitalized since March 16.

Another Milwaukee woman, age 65, hospitalized since March 21 died Thursday afternoon. A 69-year-old man died Thursday night.

The Journal Sentine l reports the fourth death is in Iron County, the first case for the northern Wisconsin county.

The number of confirmed cases continues to climb steadily to more than 700 Thursday.