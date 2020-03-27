Xcel Energy donates protective face masks to help fight COVID-19 pandemic

Eau Claire, Wis. (WXOW) - Xcel Energy is donating 20,000 protective surgical masks to help combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Xcel is providing 10,000 masks each to La Crosse County Emergency Management and the Eau Claire City/County Health Department so they can distribute in their areas.

In a statement from the company, Xcel Energy-Wisconsin President Mark Stoering said, "Xcel Energy is committed to our communities and doing our part to keep the places where we live and work safe and healthy. We have been engaged with our local emergency management teams and this donation of surgical masks supports Gov. Evers’ personal protection equipment initiative as one way we can help safeguard medical professionals and support our communities’ response to the global pandemic."

The company said workers used the masks while working at construction sites and dusty conditions. Now workers are using them, the company said, to help workers maintain its natural gas and electrical operations. The extra masks are headed to help others.

Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director, remarked on the donation saying, “Keeping our health care workers and first responders safe is one of our top priorities, and there has been some challenges with supply and demand of personal protective equipment. This donation by Xcel Energy to our region will greatly aid our response efforts, and we are so grateful for their partnership and for all of our partners who are responding generously."

In addition to the masks, Xcel is looking to organizations such as the Chippewa River Distillery, La Crosse Distillery, and 45th Parallel Distillery who are making hand sanitizers so Xcel can provide protection to their workers.

Overall, Stoering emphasizes Xcel Energy is "100% committed to ensuring our front-line employees – such as linemen, gas technicians and Control Center operators – remain healthy. These employees are critical to ensure safe and reliable energy service to our communities."