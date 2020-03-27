YMCA keeping groups small during emergency childcare

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Area Family YMCA facilities are still offering emergency childcare services.

YMCA officials at both the Dahl and Houser branches said that they are focused on providing care for the children of essential workers in the community. Those children can range from 6 weeks old to 12 years old. Under direction from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, childcare services can only accommodate 50 children during Governor Tony Evers' safer at home mandate.

Jennie Melde, the YMCA director of culture and youth development, said that they are trying to establish a sense of normalcy for the kids.

"During these really challenging times, kids need extra support. There's probably a lot of stress at home and with the scariness of a pandemic. Our teachers are really there to give love and care and support to youth. They're giving hugs, playing with kids and providing a safe environment that they are used to each day in and day out whether there's a pandemic or not," said Melde.

The YMCA has cut down their fees to aid those families that need emergency childcare during this time. To sign up for childcare at either La Crosse area YMCA facility, you can go on their website for more information.