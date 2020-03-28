Area Title I schools recognized by the state

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A number Title I area schools were recognized by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction for their dedication to educating their students.

The schools of recognition awards are presented to schools leveraging federal Title I funding to provide additional resources and services to economically disadvantaged students.

"This is a special recognition for staff and students at Stoddard Elementary," said Stoddard Elementary principal Derek Fugslang in a press release. "The teachers are high achieving professions and we are very proud of our community."

Program elements for Title I schools include designing needs assessments and plans, family engagement, appropriately licensed teachers, equitable participation by private school students, and coordination with early child care providers.

107 schools were recognized for the 2019-2020 school year. Stoddard Elementary was recognized as a 'High Progress' school. Ettrick Elementary was recognized as a 'High Achieving & Beating the Odds' school.

Gilmanton Middle School, Independence Elementary School, Bluff View Elementary (8 years in a row), Bluff View Junior High (8 years in a row), and Bluff View Middle School were all recognized as 'Beating the Odds' schools.

To see the full list, visit https://dpi.wi.gov/schools-of-recognition