Call Center available for general COVID-19 questions

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department opened a COVID-19 Call Center to help connect people with health officials or answer general questions concerning the virus.

Sue Sheehan runs the call center and said they're doing their best to keep the community calm during the pandemic.

"We may not necessarily have the answer, but we're someone that can offer them comfort," Sheehan said. "We can be a sounding board for the questions that they have and enter them into our queue so we can get them to people that can specifically answer their questions."

Western Technical College nursing students volunteer to run the phones.

"They just wanted to reach out and help their community," La Crosse County Health Department Resource Unit Leader Kasy Burg said. "They are answering calls about symptoms, whether they should be directed up the line of the health department with the nurses or… sometimes it's businesses calling wondering if they're essential or not."

The call center's number is 608-785-6240. The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Additional information is also found on the health department's website.