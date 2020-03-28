 Skip to Content

Getting Answers: How long is coronavirus contagious?

MADISON (WKOW) -- You've tested positive for coronavirus. Now what?

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has said anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, or who comes into contact with someone who has tested positive, should self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Several of you have emailed to asks us how long coronavirus is contagious. UW Health's Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeff Pothof tells 27 News it depends on your symptoms.

"We know that there's likely a period of time before you're symptomatic that you're contagious, but not as contagious as when you have symptoms," said Pothof. "Individuals are most contagious when they're actively having symptoms - that might be a dry cough or fever. Once symptoms resolve, there's probably a short period of time where you're still contagious, but once you hit three to seven days of not having symptoms and not having fevers we think most people are not contagious at that time."

The CDC says it takes several days from the time coronavirus is contracted for someone to show symptoms.

