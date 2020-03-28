Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 8:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Crawford County

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN GRANT AND

SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM CDT…

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail

and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

La Crosse.