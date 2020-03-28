Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 8:15 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 8:15 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Grant County
…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN GRANT AND
SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM CDT…
The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail
and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
La Crosse.