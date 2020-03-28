Stormy weather…

Pleasant Friday weather…

Clouds thinned for the end of the week, and Friday afternoon highs responded by moving up into the 50s for most locations.

Major storm is moving in…

A powerful low pressure system is moving northeastward and will push through today and tonight. It will be warm enough to support rain for the region, and a few stronger t-storms are possible. The system could produce minor flooding this weekend and into next week.

Severe weather possible…

As the storm system nears the region, warm and unstable air will move into parts of the region. To the southeast there is a possibility of tornadoes. Our main threat here will be larger hail and potentially heavy rainfall. Stay tuned for updates on the severe weather chances.

Drying for next week…

As the storm pulls away on Sunday we should see very windy weather with gusts up to 40 mph. Next week drier weather will take over. Highs will rise into the lower to middle 50s.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden