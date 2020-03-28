Strong Storms Possible Saturday Evening

Interesting weekend…

We have definitely started to turn the corner to spring, as we’re back to talking about severe weather in the forecast. We saw a first wave of showers move through the region midday on Saturday, but the main event is forming just to our south. We have an area of low pressure that is situation in the SW corner of Iowa, with a warm front associated with it. The warm front is lifting through the state of Iowa sparking up some thunderstorms. These storms are gaining strength thanks to some more instability and warmer temperatures.

As the warm front continues to lift north, I am expecting scattered storms to move closer as the evening progresses. How far north will they make it is the golden question. Right now, I think we have a good chance for a few storms in the Coulee Region, with the main concern being hail, heavy rain and lightning. The conditions for an isolated tornado are favorable more to our south across Eastern Iowa and Northern Illinois, but that does NOT mean our chance is zero across our area. Something we will keep an eye on. Storms should roll through and be gone by 9-10 PM.

Sunday…

Lows will only drop to the low 40s overnight and some of us could pick up anywhere from 0.25” to 1.00” of rainfall with some stronger storms. We do not need this at the moment. With high rivers already and saturated soil, we can expect minor flooding. Please keep up to date with the river forecasts with the NWS if you live in a flood prone area.

We can expect scattered showers in the morning on Sunday with a few snowflakes mixed in. As this storm departs, we will still have to deal with back end moisture and VERY strong winds for Sunday. We can expect gusts up to 35-40mph in some spots. Highs Sunday only reach the mid 40s.

Dry start to next week…

After a busy weekend, Monday and Tuesday look like gorgeous spring days. We can expect highs in the mid to upper 50s with some sunshine to start the week. It also looks like another decent rain event for Wednesday and Thursday for this upcoming week but details still need to be ironed out.

Have a good Saturday night.

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears