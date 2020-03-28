Tornado Warning until SAT 7:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clayton County

…THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WESTERN CLAYTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 745

PM CDT…

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail

and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

La Crosse.