Two candidates go head to head in Onalaska mayoral election

ONALASKA, Wis (WXOW) - The show must go on. Wisconsin's Primary Election is still set for April 7th, despite Coronavirus concerns. Two candidates are going head to head in Onalaska's race for mayor.

This year's election season just isn't the same. Door to door knocking is out. Rallies? A thing of the past. Onalaska residents will choose their new mayor in just 10 days.

"During this health emergency, it's inappropriate to be knocking on people's doors and gathering people to try to promote myself in the community. The way I need to promote myself in the community right now is by making good decisions and being a good leader," said Onalaska Mayor Kim Smith.

Smith has had to jump in with both feet, taking over three months ago after former mayor Joe Chilsen stepped down due to health concerns.

"As the mayor I've been very busy over the last few weeks as we've gotten new information, developing policies and procedures and making sure that our community and city employees are protected as possible."

Smith has about 20 years of experience in politics. Meanwhile, it's Terry Bauer's first time running for office.

"I bring to the table proven leadership and proven demonstration of getting things done working with people, government, investors, developers. I've got just great experience, and 50 years in the hospitality business," said Bauer, Onalaska mayoral candidate.

Bauer believes he's the best person to help area businesses bounce back and thrive once things are back to normal.

"Businesses want to come to an area that has a vibrant economy, workforce, great housing, great infrastructure, close to major highways. Onalaska has a lot going for it, and I want to continue and carry that forward," said Bauer.

Smith has served on the Sustainable La Crosse Commission and chaired the Finance and Personnel Committee, among other roles. Bauer is best known for his work on the Riverside Park Bandshell Project.

In February, Smith advanced with 1,250 votes, Bauer with 651. Both candidates are following behind Gov. Evers, urging the public vote absentee in the upcoming election. Online registration ends on Monday, March 30th.