Wellness coaches share advice on unhealthy habits during pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- As more and more people are spending extended time in their homes, they may see unhealthy habits forming.

According to Karyn Moehring with Innovation Nutrition and Wellness Solutions, some of the biggest concerns involve eating, sleeping and exercising.

"One of the things that I end up seeing is people feel like one of the only things they have control over is their food," she said.

The nutritionist said she's hearing a lot of clients worried they'll be unable to maintain their diets due to stress, inability to buy the products they need or even just the lack of energy to prepare it.

Through that anxiety, personal trainer Caroline Anderson said people need to cut themselves some slack.

"People can take the time to stop judging themselves," she said.

She recommends people take the time to move around, but only to the point that makes them feel better. Anderson said it shouldn't add any more anxiety than you may already be feeling.

"It's hard to always make the perfect choice when you're feeling any kind of stress," she said.

As for food, Moehring recommends an 80:20 approach.

"80 percent being nutritious, it's got vitamins, it's got minerals, protein," she said.

The other 20 percent should be food that makes you happy.

"A little bit more peaceful way to think about food," Moehring said.

As for the rest of your day, psychotherapist Shadow Backus, said don't expect your schedule to conform to your usual experience. Instead, she recommends focusing on a few bottom lines that need your attention.

"Just throw it all to the wind," she said. "Except for the maybe three things you have to get done that day. The kids need to be fed, you have to be on these two Zoom calls or meet with a client."

When the day ends, Moehring said you may notice the impacts of staying at home as well.

"It also can mess with sleep and really our ability to hold everything together," she said.

That's why she said you shouldn't force it.

If you're having trouble stopping your mind from racing at night, Moehring and her team recommend trying to distract yourself. Don't lie there waiting to doze off, distract your mind with a game or book until you're ready for sleep.

With so much out of everyone's control, Moehring said the least we can do is focus on what we can control.

"We're gonna get through this good enough," she said.