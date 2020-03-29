Business Guide: Goods and Services available in the La Crosse Area
With the governor's order that non-essential businesses close there are still many that are open to provide essential services to the public. WXOW created a list of businesses that are open. There are also links to job search sites in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa. Business owners, at the bottom of the page you can find a form to submit your own information.
Arcadia
Tractor Central
Arcadia – 1530 Wanek Ave.
608-323-3363
All Sales & Service
M-F 8A-5P
Sat. 8A-12P
tractorcentral.com
Holmen
Carpet City – Holmen
https://www.facebook.com/CarpetCityLaCrosse/posts/2584095375205607
First American Roofing and Siding
3809 Creekside Lane, Suite A https://www.facebook.com/FirstAmericanRoofingandSiding/posts/2968944079815086
La Crescent
Corky's Pizza:
Open regular hours for Carry Out only.
Recommend calling in order at 507-895-6996.
Pick up at the front counter.
Kaddy's Kafe:
Open for carryouts or curbside pickup. No seating
7 days a week from 6am til 4 PM. 4 - 8 pm on Fridays.
Complete Menu on FB. Call 507-895-2900. If you get a busy signal please call back!
Quillins Deli -
Order at Deli Counter
Larger orders call 507-895-2245.
Schmitty's Time Out
507-895-4239
Carry outs only
Sports Hub & Grill
Open for Carryout only; 11 -8 Mon - Sat, Weekends Noon til 8
Full Menu on at spotshubbarandgrill.com
Ph 507-895-2715.
Orders can be taken over the phone. Pick up is side door connecting to the parking lot.
Swing Bridge:
Curbside pick up only:
Tuesday - Friday 2- 8 PM
Saturday - 12- 8 PM
Ph 507-895-1110
complete menu on our FB page
Subway :
Order as normal. Open 11-8:30
Carry Out Only
507-895-7827
La Crosse
American Marine – La Crosse https://www.facebook.com/AmericanMarineLaCrosse/posts/10157321670037198
Use this link to view the update on hours, service, and curb-side pickup/delivery
Boyer’s Budget Furniture
2100 West Avenue South
Open for online orders, curbside pickup, and non-contact deliveries
www.boyersfurniture.com
Clason Buick GMC
3232 Mormon Coulee Road
Sales (866) 224-4375
Service (866) 224-4375
Sales close at 5PM M-Sat and Service/Parts will now be closed on Saturdays.
Offering at Home Delivery of your new vehicle at no additional charge
https://www.clasonbuickgmc.com/
Coulee Family Dental
201 7th Street
608-782-3102
Open for emergencies Monday, Wednesday Friday 9am – 1pm
www.couleefamilydental.com
kotjonesdental@gmail.com
DeBoer Pest Control
608-784-8866
Exterior pest control April-May only unless a serious issue on the inside
Jakes Moving & Storage
Phone: (608) 484-4109
M-F 7a-5p
https://haulanything.com/
Menards
La Crosse – 223 Lang Drive
608-782-0130
All Depts Open
Open Mon-Sat (6am-8pm)
Sunday (8am-7pm)
www.menards.com
Midwest TV & Appliance
Open for Emergency Appliances only
608-781-1010
Hours: M-F 9-5, Sat. 9-2
Pleasoning Gourmet Seasoning
Outlet Store Closed
Open for online orders at www.pleasoning.com
Rod’s Ride On Power Sports
Showroom is Closed
Parts & Service is Open 8a-5p Tue-Fri & Sat 8a-3p
(by phone call and appointment only)
Phone: 608-788-4514
https://www.rodsrides.com/
Sagepoint Financial
3622 East Avenue South #2C
La Crosse, Wisconsin 54601
608-788-2200
Open for business. Doing so via phone and on line.
Will see in person by appointment if necessary.
St. Joseph Equipment
N1751 County Road M
La Crosse, Wisconsin 54601
608-788-1775
Open for sales and service
Open for Parts.
Offering curbside pickup.
Call to place orders.
www.stjosephequipment.com
Suppz
334 West Ave N, La Crosse, WI 54601
(608) 789-8088
Full sales on supplements, CBD and immune support products
Mon.-Sat. 11A-5P
suppz.com
Onalaska
Every Plumbing
https://www.everyplumbing.com/
(608) 783-2803
Open for business
https://www.everyplumbing.com
HotSpring Spas & Pools LLC
3270 N. Kinney Coulee Road
608-788-7747 – Text or call
Curbside Pick-up and Water testing. Free delivery of products. Virtual showroom tours/Shopping
Online shopping - https://hotspringlacrosse.com/
Menards
Onalaska - 1301 Sand Lake Road
608-783-7630
All Depts Open
Open Mon-Sat (6am-8pm)
Sunday (8am-7pm)
www.menards.com
Olson Solar Energy
1009 Riders Club Rd, Onalaska WI 56450
(608) 780-2347
General info: hello@olsonsolarenergy.com
Or cameron.olson@olsonsolarenergy.com
Our normal shop hours are M-F 8-5
Or anytime by appointment
Although our shop is closed, and we are restricted from “contact” home visits at this time, our sales and system design teams are working from home for the duration of COVID-19 stay at home order.
We are willing and to perform complete site evaluation, system design and the entire sales process via phone and email.
Give us a call or email, or request an evaluation from our website!
Right now IS the Right time for renewable energy!
Olsonsolarenergy.com
Facebook: @olsonsolarenergy
Warming Trends
W7385 County Road ZN, Onalaska, WI 54650
Hours: M – F 9:30 – 5:30, Saturday 10 – 2, Sunday Closed
Services: Customers still welcome to visit the showroom and use social distancing. Curbside pickup also available for pellets – just call ahead to order and pay with a credit card or can drop off a check.
(608) 783-6400
https://warmingtrendsstoves.com/
Westby
Tractor Central
Westby – S3050 US 14
608-634-3141
All Sales & Service
M-F 8A-5P
Sat. 8A-12P
tractorcentral.com
West Salem
Beyer Cabinets
440 Commerce Street West Salem WI
608-786-2220
Office is closed to customers, but Feel free to visit our website, give us a call or send us an email
Hours: Monday thru Thursday 7:00 to 4: 30, Friday 7:00 to 3:30
www.beyercabinets.com
Beyer Cabinets on Facebook
Coulee Region RV Center
W3262 County Road B
West Salem, Wisconsin 54669
608-786-2244
Open for business
www.rvcenters.com
NAPA Auto Parts Store of West Salem
W3262 County Road B
West Salem, Wisconsin 54669
608-786-2244
Open for business
www.rvcenters.com
Tractor Central
West Salem - W3807 CTH C
608-786-1360
All Sales & Service
M-F 8A-5P
Sat. 8A-12P
tractorcentral.com
Winona
Menards
Winona – 1075 Frontenac Drive
507-454-4146
All Depts Open
Open Mon-Sat (6am-8pm)
Sunday (8am-7pm)
www.menards.com