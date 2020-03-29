Business Guide: Goods and Services available in the La Crosse Area

With the governor's order that non-essential businesses close there are still many that are open to provide essential services to the public. WXOW created a list of businesses that are open. There are also links to job search sites in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa. Business owners, at the bottom of the page you can find a form to submit your own information.

Arcadia

Tractor Central

Arcadia – 1530 Wanek Ave.

608-323-3363

All Sales & Service

M-F 8A-5P

Sat. 8A-12P

tractorcentral.com

Holmen

Carpet City – Holmen

https://www.facebook.com/CarpetCityLaCrosse/posts/2584095375205607

First American Roofing and Siding

3809 Creekside Lane, Suite A https://www.facebook.com/FirstAmericanRoofingandSiding/posts/2968944079815086

La Crescent

Corky's Pizza:

Open regular hours for Carry Out only.

Recommend calling in order at 507-895-6996.

Pick up at the front counter.

Kaddy's Kafe:

Open for carryouts or curbside pickup. No seating

7 days a week from 6am til 4 PM. 4 - 8 pm on Fridays.

Complete Menu on FB. Call 507-895-2900. If you get a busy signal please call back!

Quillins Deli -

Order at Deli Counter

Larger orders call 507-895-2245.

Schmitty's Time Out

507-895-4239

Carry outs only

Sports Hub & Grill

Open for Carryout only; 11 -8 Mon - Sat, Weekends Noon til 8

Full Menu on at spotshubbarandgrill.com

Ph 507-895-2715.

Orders can be taken over the phone. Pick up is side door connecting to the parking lot.

Swing Bridge:

Curbside pick up only:

Tuesday - Friday 2- 8 PM

Saturday - 12- 8 PM

Ph 507-895-1110

complete menu on our FB page

Subway :

Order as normal. Open 11-8:30

Carry Out Only

507-895-7827

La Crosse

American Marine – La Crosse https://www.facebook.com/AmericanMarineLaCrosse/posts/10157321670037198

Use this link to view the update on hours, service, and curb-side pickup/delivery

Boyer’s Budget Furniture

2100 West Avenue South

Open for online orders, curbside pickup, and non-contact deliveries

www.boyersfurniture.com

Clason Buick GMC

3232 Mormon Coulee Road

Sales (866) 224-4375

Service (866) 224-4375

Sales close at 5PM M-Sat and Service/Parts will now be closed on Saturdays.

Offering at Home Delivery of your new vehicle at no additional charge

https://www.clasonbuickgmc.com/

Coulee Family Dental

201 7th Street

608-782-3102

Open for emergencies Monday, Wednesday Friday 9am – 1pm

www.couleefamilydental.com

kotjonesdental@gmail.com

DeBoer Pest Control

608-784-8866

Exterior pest control April-May only unless a serious issue on the inside

Jakes Moving & Storage

Phone: (608) 484-4109

M-F 7a-5p

https://haulanything.com/

Menards

La Crosse – 223 Lang Drive

608-782-0130

All Depts Open

Open Mon-Sat (6am-8pm)

Sunday (8am-7pm)

www.menards.com

Midwest TV & Appliance

Open for Emergency Appliances only

608-781-1010

Hours: M-F 9-5, Sat. 9-2

Pleasoning Gourmet Seasoning

Outlet Store Closed

Open for online orders at www.pleasoning.com

Rod’s Ride On Power Sports

Showroom is Closed

Parts & Service is Open 8a-5p Tue-Fri & Sat 8a-3p

(by phone call and appointment only)

Phone: 608-788-4514

https://www.rodsrides.com/

Sagepoint Financial

3622 East Avenue South #2C

La Crosse, Wisconsin 54601

608-788-2200

Open for business. Doing so via phone and on line.

Will see in person by appointment if necessary.

St. Joseph Equipment

N1751 County Road M

La Crosse, Wisconsin 54601

608-788-1775

Open for sales and service

Open for Parts.

Offering curbside pickup.

Call to place orders.

www.stjosephequipment.com

Suppz

334 West Ave N, La Crosse, WI 54601

(608) 789-8088

Full sales on supplements, CBD and immune support products

Mon.-Sat. 11A-5P

suppz.com

Onalaska

Every Plumbing

https://www.everyplumbing.com/

(608) 783-2803

Open for business

https://www.everyplumbing.com

HotSpring Spas & Pools LLC

3270 N. Kinney Coulee Road

608-788-7747 – Text or call

Curbside Pick-up and Water testing. Free delivery of products. Virtual showroom tours/Shopping

Online shopping - https://hotspringlacrosse.com/

Menards

Onalaska - 1301 Sand Lake Road

608-783-7630

All Depts Open

Open Mon-Sat (6am-8pm)

Sunday (8am-7pm)

www.menards.com

Olson Solar Energy

1009 Riders Club Rd, Onalaska WI 56450

(608) 780-2347

General info: hello@olsonsolarenergy.com

Or cameron.olson@olsonsolarenergy.com

Our normal shop hours are M-F 8-5

Or anytime by appointment

Although our shop is closed, and we are restricted from “contact” home visits at this time, our sales and system design teams are working from home for the duration of COVID-19 stay at home order.

We are willing and to perform complete site evaluation, system design and the entire sales process via phone and email.

Give us a call or email, or request an evaluation from our website!

Right now IS the Right time for renewable energy!

Olsonsolarenergy.com

Facebook: @olsonsolarenergy

Warming Trends

W7385 County Road ZN, Onalaska, WI 54650

Hours: M – F 9:30 – 5:30, Saturday 10 – 2, Sunday Closed

Services: Customers still welcome to visit the showroom and use social distancing. Curbside pickup also available for pellets – just call ahead to order and pay with a credit card or can drop off a check.

(608) 783-6400

https://warmingtrendsstoves.com/

Westby

Tractor Central

Westby – S3050 US 14

608-634-3141

All Sales & Service

M-F 8A-5P

Sat. 8A-12P

tractorcentral.com

West Salem

Beyer Cabinets

440 Commerce Street West Salem WI

608-786-2220

Office is closed to customers, but Feel free to visit our website, give us a call or send us an email

Hours: Monday thru Thursday 7:00 to 4: 30, Friday 7:00 to 3:30

www.beyercabinets.com

Beyer Cabinets on Facebook

Coulee Region RV Center

W3262 County Road B

West Salem, Wisconsin 54669

608-786-2244

Open for business

www.rvcenters.com

NAPA Auto Parts Store of West Salem

W3262 County Road B

West Salem, Wisconsin 54669

608-786-2244

Open for business

www.rvcenters.com

Tractor Central

West Salem - W3807 CTH C

608-786-1360

All Sales & Service

M-F 8A-5P

Sat. 8A-12P

tractorcentral.com

Winona

Menards

Winona – 1075 Frontenac Drive

507-454-4146

All Depts Open

Open Mon-Sat (6am-8pm)

Sunday (8am-7pm)

www.menards.com

Job Center of Wisconsin

Minnesota Works

Iowa Works