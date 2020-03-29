Fillmore Co. teen is confirmed COVID-19 case

PRESTON, Minnesota (WXOW) - A juvenile female is the first teen in Fillmore County with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

On Sunday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) confirmed one new positive case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Fillmore County.

No other identifying information was made available other than that the juvenile is between 10-19.

In a statement Sunday, the Fillmore County Public Health Department "strongly recommends keeping youth at home as a strategy for helping maintain the health of at-risk individuals, health care workers, and the public."

Fillmore County now has a total of six confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Including the 62 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced Sunday, 45 Minnesota counties have at least one confirmed case of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

In total, there are 503 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Minnesota.