Fillmore Co. teen is confirmed COVID-19 case
PRESTON, Minnesota (WXOW) - A juvenile female is the first teen in Fillmore County with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
On Sunday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) confirmed one new positive case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Fillmore County.
No other identifying information was made available other than that the juvenile is between 10-19.
In a statement Sunday, the Fillmore County Public Health Department "strongly recommends keeping youth at home as a strategy for helping maintain the health of at-risk individuals, health care workers, and the public."
Fillmore County now has a total of six confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Including the 62 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced Sunday, 45 Minnesota counties have at least one confirmed case of the disease caused by the coronavirus.
In total, there are 503 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Minnesota.
- Follow our full Coronavirus coverage HERE.
- Latest closures and cancellations including churches, organizations, and events HERE.
- All other significant cancellations and delays are posted HERE.
- Additional links on COVID-19 are Here
- Sign up for COVID-19 Updates
- Live Map: Coronavirus cases in Wisconsin
- Live Map: COVID-19 cases in the US