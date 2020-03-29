“Holmen Proud” community converts little red book box into temporary food pantry

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - One Holmen family converted a "little red box library" into a temporary food pantry for people who need it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kari Beinborn and her family said they understand that people in their community might have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to help those people get food while remaining anonymous, the Beinborns removed books from the Holmen Fire Departments red box and started stocking it with non-perishable items.

"I just thought, 'How can we help? What can we do to help?'" Kari Beinborn said. "I don't have a supply of gloves or masks or anything like that [to] donate so I just did what I could."

Kari's husband Dwayne Beinborn said he hopes the small box will make a big difference.

"Even a little thing like this might be something big to somebody else," Dwayne said.

Sharon Licht saw Kari's post about the makeshift food pantry on Facebook and decided that she would also help keep it stocked.

"Even though it just looks like a tiny little box, it holds a lot," Licht said. "I wanted people to be okay with knowing that there was someplace they could go anytime and be completely anonymous that is open 24/7."

Holmen Fired Department Chief Buck Manley said he thought there was one thing missing.

"My one question was, 'Where's the TP?' There was no TP in there because there's been such a run on that so we did put a couple of rolls of toilet paper in there in case anybody needs it," Chief Manley said. "Take what you need, leave what you don't and replace what you can."

The little red box food pantry is located on the fire department's front lawn at 710 South Main Street in Holmen.