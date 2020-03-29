 Skip to Content

Iowa officials confirm 38 new COVID-19 cases, 4th death

Updated
Last updated today at 2:40 pm
2:04 pm Coronavirus, Iowa news from the Associated Press, Top Stories

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa health officials have confirmed 38 more cases of the coronavirus and a fourth death.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday that the state now has 336 positive cases, up from 299 o Saturday.

The latest death was a Linn County resident between the ages of 61 and 80. The virus has now been found in 50 of Iowa's 99 counties.

The new cases include 10 in Polk County, six in Linn County and four each in Johnson and Dubuque counties.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.

  • Follow our full Coronavirus coverage HERE.
  • Latest closures and cancellations including churches, organizations, and events HERE.
  • All other significant cancellations and delays are posted HERE.
  • Additional links on COVID-19 are Here
  • Sign up for COVID-19 Updates

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content