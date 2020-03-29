La Crosse County COVID-19 cases now at 16

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department said one new case of COVID-19 now brings the total cases in the county to 16.

They said Sunday afternoon that the most recent case is a male in his mid-60's with mild symptoms.

The department said in a statement that so far three of the sixteen have recovered.

None of the cases in the county has required hospitalization.

The state Department of Health Services reported Sunday that there were 1,112 cases of the coronavirus in the state, up from 989 on Saturday.