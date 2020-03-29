Minnesota sees fifth COVID-19 related death

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reports another COVID-19 related death Saturday, making it the fifth death in the state from the virus.

441 Minnesotans have been tested positive for the virus; however more than half of those patients, 220, no longer need to be in isolation.

As of Saturday, MDH reports 30 patients hospitalized because of the virus. Overall, 16,129 Minnesotans have been tested for COVID-19.

In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County reports four new cases Saturday, bringing the total to 37. Of the new state cases reported Saturday, two of them are residents of Fillmore County; a male in his 40s and a male in his 60s. Fillmore County now has five cases. Dodge County reports six cases, Mower County reports 11 cases, Wabasha County reports four cases, Goodhue County reports two cases and Winona County reports four cases.