Nice Spring Weather to Start the Week

Stronger Storms Saturday…

We have some more information on Saturday’s damaging tornadoes just to our south across NE Iowa and SW Wisconsin. The same storm dropped two separate tornadoes across Southern Fayette County in Iowa. Oelwein and Maynard, Iowa were both impacted. Estimated peak winds with the Oelwein tornado were over 100mph. The other tornado was in Grant County on the Wisconsin side. This tornado caused damage near Potosi, WI with estimated peak winds over 100 mph as well. The Oelwein and Potosi tornadoes were classified as EF-1 while the Maynard tornado wasn’t quite as strong, at EF-0 with 80+ mph winds. This all occurred between 6:00 and 9:00 pm Saturday 3/28.

Showers lingered Sunday…

Most of us saw at least a few storms on Saturday evening, with the heavier activity just to our south. A few showers lingered around for Sunday morning as we were on the back end of this system. Strong winds accompanied with cooler temperatures made for a nice day to lie around inside…as if we haven’t been doing enough of that. Highs on Sunday only reached the 40s for many. Winds eventually will die down Sunday evening, and clouds should start to clear as well.

NICE start to week…

I’m excited for Monday’s weather. We’re looking at highs in the mid to upper 50s with some sunshine. It will be a nice spring day out there, with a north breeze from 5-10 mph. Tuesday looks nice as well, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s.

Starting Wednesday we have precipitation chances back in the forecast. It looks like multiple smaller systems will come through mid-week bringing the chance for some showers. We don’t need more rain right now, as our rivers are at capacity. We do have a few Flood Warnings on the Mississippi River at Wabasha and Mcgregor. The Mississippi at La Crosse could experience minor flooding this week.

Temperatures look to stay in the upper 40s and low 50s for most of the week, which is near-average for this time of year.

Have a good night!

