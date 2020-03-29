NWS confirms brief tornadoes in Grant County, NE Iowa

POTOSI (WXOW) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed Saturday's storm system produced brief tornadoes, which caused damage in Oelwein and Maynard, Iowa and north of Potosi, Wisconsin.

According to the NWS, the storm system brought a strong warm front northward into northeast Iowa and far southwest Wisconsin. Afternoon thunderstorms north of the warm front brought small hail.

Late afternoon and early evening storms formed near the warm front and produced tornadoes.

The tornado that came down in Grant County at 8:35 p.m. began about a mile north of the Potosi and continued for seven miles in a northeasterly direction. One home, numerous farm buildings, and trees were damaged. There were no injuries during the five minutes it was on the ground.

The weather service classified the tornado as an EF-1 with peak speeds estimated at 100 mph.

The tornado that stuck Oelwein came down south of the city and moved through the west side around 6:30 p.m. It caused damage to apartment buildings and trees in the city during its four-mile, six-minute trek. The tornado was rated EF-1 with the NWS estimating wind speeds of 107 mph. No injuries were reported.

The same storm system spawned a brief tornado that came down near Maynard, Iowa several minutes later. Several farms were damaged, the NWS said, in the two minutes the tornado was on the ground. The tornado was rated an EF-0 with peak winds of 83 mph. No one was injured from this tornado.