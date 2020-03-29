River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Crawford County
The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Mississippi River at McGregor.
* from late Tuesday night until further notice.
* At 9:45 AM Sunday the stage was 15.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Wednesday morning and continue
to rise to near 17.8 feet by Sunday morning. Additional rises are
possible thereafter.
* Impact…At 17.0 feet…Minor lowland flooding begins, and access to
parks near the river in Prairie du Chien is affected.
&&