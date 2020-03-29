River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Buffalo County
The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Mississippi River at Wabasha.
* from Tuesday morning until further notice.
* At 9:15 AM Sunday the stage was 11.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Tuesday morning and continue
to rise to near 13.7 feet by Sunday morning. Additional rises are
possible thereafter.
* Impact…At 13.5 feet…Water begins to go over highway 60. Flooding
also impacts the lower level of slippery’s restaurant.
&&