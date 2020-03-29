River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Wabasha County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Mississippi River at Wabasha.

* from Tuesday morning until further notice.

* At 9:15 AM Sunday the stage was 11.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Tuesday morning and continue

to rise to near 13.7 feet by Sunday morning. Additional rises are

possible thereafter.

* Impact…At 13.5 feet…Water begins to go over highway 60. Flooding

also impacts the lower level of slippery’s restaurant.

&&