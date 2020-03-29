River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Allamakee County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Mississippi River at McGregor.

* from late Tuesday night until further notice.

* At 9:45 AM Sunday the stage was 15.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Wednesday morning and continue

to rise to near 17.8 feet by Sunday morning. Additional rises are

possible thereafter.

* Impact…At 17.0 feet…Minor lowland flooding begins, and access to

parks near the river in Prairie du Chien is affected.

&&