Trump adds 30 days to distancing guidelines as virus spreads

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is extending the voluntary national shutdown for a month as sickness and death from the coronavirus pandemic rise in the U.S.

The initial 15 days of social distancing urged by the federal government is expiring and Trump had expressed interest in relaxing the guidelines at least in parts of the country less afflicted by the pandemic.

But instead he decided to extend them to April 30.

Many states and local governments have stiffer controls in place on mobility and gatherings.

The federal guidelines recommend against large group gatherings, promote social distancing, and urge older people and anyone with existing health problems to stay home.