Willow Boutique launches online store

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Willow Boutique owner Ashley Dzurko launched a website for her clothing and jewelry store so customers can order online while COVID-19 pandemic regulations prevent physical shopping.

Dzurko launched the online catalog on Sunday and said domestic deliveries are free and that people can also order curbside pickup.

This is one of her changes as she promotes her store more on social media platforms.

"Getting in front of the camera really let my customers know this is my passion and this is what I want to do," Dzurko said. "I was really vulnerable with them which I think everyone is right now so I do feel like that has helped kind of let people know the state of where small businesses are at."

Dzurko also said purchasing gift cards during this time can help increase cash flow for local businesses.