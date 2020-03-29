WINDY and rainy Sunday



Stormy Saturday...



We had our first little taste of severe weather season on Saturday, especially down across NE Iowa and SW Wisconsin. A confirmed tornado was reported in Fayette County, IA with wall clouds and strong rotation into Clayton County as well. We had numerous reports of hail across the Coulee Region with most of them being small and pea sized.

Sunday…

Lows will only drop to the low 40s overnight and some of us could pick up anywhere from 0.25” to 1.00” of rainfall with some stronger storms. We do not need this at the moment. With high rivers already and saturated soil, we can expect minor flooding. Please keep up to date with the river forecasts with the NWS if you live in a flood prone area.

We can expect scattered showers through the morning on Sunday with a few snowflakes mixed in. As this storm departs, we will still have to deal with back end moisture and VERY strong winds for Sunday. We can expect gusts up to 35-40mph in some spots. Highs Sunday only reach the mid 40s.

Dry start to next week…

After a busy weekend, Monday and Tuesday look like gorgeous spring days. We can expect highs in the mid to upper 50s with some sunshine to start the week. It also looks like another decent rain event for Wednesday and Thursday for this upcoming week but details still need to be ironed out.

Have a good day!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears





