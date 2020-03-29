 Skip to Content

Wisconsin governor moves forward with equipment purchases

New
2:39 pm Coronavirus, Political, Top Stories

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration is moving ahead with plans to buy 10,000 ventilators and 1 million protective masks in the fight against the coronavirus.

The effort comes after Evers' administration had clashed with Republican lawmakers over whether he needed their permission to make such purchases.

GOP leaders contended he already had that power after Evers gave them a bill calling for spending more than $700 million to help care for thousands of sick and jobless people in Wisconsin.

Evers' chief of staff said Saturday night that the administration has been making smaller purchases and will now move forward with the large purchase of ventilators and masks.

  • Follow our full Coronavirus coverage HERE.
  • Latest closures and cancellations including churches, organizations, and events HERE.
  • All other significant cancellations and delays are posted HERE.
  • Additional links on COVID-19 are Here
  • Sign up for COVID-19 Updates

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content