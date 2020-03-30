Car dealership scales back on customer contact during pandemic

LAKE HALLIE, Wis (WQOW) - Local car dealerships are making some changes to how they operate, to keep the safety of customers and staff in mind, while also helping people make it from point A to point B.

Morrie's Mazda in Lake Hallie is now doing sales and test drives by appointment only, as they have a majority of their staff working from home, and also to control how many people are at the dealership at one time.



For car repairs, staff also can pick up the car from customers' homes, and bring it back when finished to avoid as much contact as possible.



Morrie's general manager said the height of COVID-19 has caused a bit of a dip in business, but that the dealership is seeing it pick back up again now that the dust of the "new normal" has settled some.

"There's some calmness setting back in the situation, cooler heads are prevailing," said general manager Bill Bertrand. "There's still interest out there in the marketplace. People are still inquiring, and people are still transacting. So overall, I think we're going to continue on and kind of push forward, but it's going to be at a smaller scale for a little while."



The dealership also allows potential buyers to test drive alone, to keep a distance of six feet between people and provides steering wheel covers that are changed between uses to prevent the spread of germs.