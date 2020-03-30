Chargers announce Bulaga, Harris, Joseph and Vigil deals

Chargers announce Bulaga, Harris, Joseph and Vigil dealsNew
The Los Angeles Chargers confirmed that they have agreed to terms with offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., defensive tackle Linval Joseph and linebacker Nick Vigil. The deals with Bulaga, Harris and Joseph were reached nearly two weeks ago, but filing the necessary paperwork has been curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Teams have been allowed to announce contracts once they are listed on the NFL’s daily transaction report.