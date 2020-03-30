COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin exceed 1,200; 14 dead

MADISON (WKOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin rose again Monday as health officials reported the latest impacts of the pandemic on the Badger State.

The total of confirmed cases increased to 1,221, according to numbers released Monday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). That is up from 1,112 the previous day.

One more person has died from the disease, bring the statewide total fatalities to 14.

There have been over 15,000 negative tests so far.

DHS updates the numbers daily at about 2 p.m.

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.