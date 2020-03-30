Dollar General announces discount for medical personnel, first responders and National Guardsmen

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WGEM) -- Dollar General says it is now providing all medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen with a 10% discount for their ongoing work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals’ tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount," said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. "On behalf of the entire Dollar General family, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, firefighters, Guardsmen and other health care and front-line professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities.”

The company says it will offer the discount through April 30 and plans to evaluate the possible extension of the offer in the coming weeks, depending on the ongoing status of the COVID-29 pandemic.

Individuals who wish to claim the discount can present their employment badge or ID at one of Dollar Generals's more than 16,300 stores.

The company also says it plans to invest approximately $35 million in bonuses for all eligible store, distribution center and private fleet employees who worked during a six-week period beginning in mid-March.

Dollar General is also providing dedicating the first hour each morning to senior customers with the goal to provide at-risk neighbors the opportunity to shop for essential items in a less crowded environment. Stores are also closing one hour early to clean and re-stock shelves, as well as for employees’ safety and wellbeing.