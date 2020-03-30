First COVID-19 hospitalization recorded in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A woman in her mid-70s is the first person in La Crosse County who required hospitalization over the COVID-19 virus.

La Crosse County Health Department Director Jen Rombalski said Monday afternoon that the woman is the seventeenth reported case of the virus in the county.

A man in his mid-60s was reported as the sixteenth case on Sunday.

Nine cases, Rombalski said, have recovered from the virus.

In Wisconsin, 1,221 cases are now confirmed in the state.

15,856 people have tested negative for the virus according to the Department of Health Services (DHS).