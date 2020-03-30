Grant County reports second case of COVID-19

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- County health officials Monday said that a second confirmed COVID-19 case has been identified in Grant County.

The patient, in their 70s, had traveled internationally. They have not been hospitalized and have remained home under isolation since returning from traveling as requested by local, state, and federal recommendations.

“Health department staff will stay in contact with the individual to monitor their health care needs and to help ensure that they are able to remain isolated at home while they recover” said Jeff Kindrai, Director/Health Officer for Grant County Health Department.