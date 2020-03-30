How to report an unsafe or unhealthy work environment during COVID-19 crisis

EAU CLAIRE, Wis (WQOW) - There are many orders and restrictions in place to help keep people safe amid this pandemic, but some people are worried their employers aren't complying.

Within the last few days, News 18 received emails from viewers in the Chippewa Valley saying their companies are not taking the necessary steps to protect their employees from the virus.

If you're worried about your work environment, for example, if you feel like it's not being disinfected enough or people are not properly quarantining themselves, then health officials say don't stay silent.

"We count on their employers understanding that if they have sick employees that it's not going to help anybody. It won't help their business and it certainly won't help their community. If a conversation with the employer is not working, we encourage people to call the COVID-19 line and we will respond to that," said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

If you'd like to report an unsafe work environment, you can also file a report with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.



Once you're on OSHA's website, scroll down and click "use the online complaint form" and fill out the establishment's name, a description of the hazard, and other items.

The number for Eau Claire's COVID-19 Call Center is 715-831-7425.

If you believe a non-essential business is remaining open, Governor Evers' Safer-at-Home order instructs people to contact their local law enforcement agency.