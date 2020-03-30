Iowa’s Spencer Lee wins Hodge Trophy after dominant season

Spencer Lee of Iowa is the winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the most dominant college wrestler in the nation. Lee received 52 of a possible 57 first-place votes, WIN magazine announced Monday. Lee was 18-0, won his first Big Ten championship and was named conference wrestler of the year. He outscored opponents 234-18 in the 125-pound weight class. Lee is the third Iowa wrestler to win the award since its inception in 1995. He joins Mark Ironside in 1998 and Brent Metcalf in 2008. The Hodge Trophy is considered the top award in college wrestling.