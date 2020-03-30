Minnesota health officials report 576 COVID-19 cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - The Minnesota Department of Health recorded 576 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state as of Monday morning.

That is up from 503 reported on Sunday.

Of those cases, MDH said 260 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

Also on Monday morning, the Department also reported that 10 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died in Minnesota.

Minnesota health officials said 56 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state. Two dozen remain hospitalized are in the ICU.

For most people, COVID-19 does not require hospitalization.

The Minnesota Department of Health said about 18,822 tests have been administered in the state.

Health officials said 5 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Winona County. Seven are reported in Fillmore County.

See the full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.