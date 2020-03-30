Monroe County reports a second COVID-19 case

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Monroe County has its second case of COVID-19.

The Monroe County Health Department released information on the case late Monday afternoon.

Director Sharon Nelson, RN, said the person is a woman in her 50s who has mild to moderate symptoms of the virus. The woman is self-isolating at her home. No other details were made available due to privacy laws.

Nelson said they are following up with people the woman has had recent contact with the woman.

As of Monday, Nelson said that 177 county residents have tested negative for the virus.

“We are experiencing community spread in Monroe County and throughout Wisconsin. We need everyone to act as though you already have COVID-19 or the people in the community do,” said Nelson in a statement announcing the new case.

The health department asks people to:

Stay at home.

Limit your physical interactions to the same people during this time. Less than five people total will help us stop the virus from spreading.

Keep at least 6 feet apart from others and avoid direct physical contact.

Limit the amount of time you spend making essential trips to the grocery store or to pick up medication.

Make essential trips no more than once a week.

And stay in touch over the phone with your family and friends as much as possible. We all need support through this time.

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

In Wisconsin, 1,221 cases are now confirmed in the state.

15,856 people have tested negative for the virus according to the Department of Health Services (DHS).

RELATED: First COVID-19 hospitalization recorded in La Crosse County