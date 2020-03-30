New Era of Higher Education

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After a two week break, students in the UW system are back in class, at least virtually.

As of March 30, all classes are now online and will stay that way through the end of the spring semester.

Many students say the transition hasn't been tough so far, given that most classes at UW-La Crosse already have online components in place.

Before this transition, over 75% of students at UW-L have taken an online class. While the transition might be easy, many students like junior Olumide Adebayo are disappointed they won't have the social interaction that college provides on a daily basis. "College is so much about interacting with people and sorta building relationships," said Adebayo. "Even in classroom settings I feel like you work with each other and can rely on each other and ask each other questions. But now it's like you don't get that."

He says that the professors have gone above and beyond to make the switch, and have been nothing but thorough in communicating what is expected. "I'm sort of intertwined with what is going on and I'm not going to be lost. So I really appreciate them helping being and being available whenever to answer my questions because this is such a crazy weird time right now," said Adebayo.

Chancellor at UW-L Joe Gow is extremely happy with the transition. "We are very proud with how our faculty and staff came together on short notice and transitioned all these courses into distance formats," said Gow.

The campus is also continuing many of its services, just in an online version now. Things like tutoring, counseling and even online fitness classes will be available.

Many students are wondering if a pass-fail option will be allowed for each class, but the university said they are still looking into those options.

Students will remain completely online through the spring semester, and university officials will reassess for summer and fall terms.