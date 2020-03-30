Nice start to the week…

Weekend storm is gone…

After a weekend of t-storms and otherwise dreary weather we are off to a great start this week, but will it last? The forecast looks more active later this week.

Cooler Tuesday…

Highs moved up into the 50s and lower 60s today, but we will drop a bit for Tuesday with northeasterly winds taking over. Highs will rise into the lower 50s for Tuesday afternoon.

Clouds return by Wednesday…

A weak front will generate a slight chance of rain and a few flakes of snow on Wednesday, but as temperatures rise light rain is possible. The precipitation would be very light and spotty.

Rain chances increase by Friday…

A somewhat stronger system will develop for late in the week. After a slight chance of showers on Thursday, rain will become more widespread and a bit heavier.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden