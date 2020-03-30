No yard waste at Isle La Plume

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Isle La Plume remains closed and is not accepting any brush or yard waste.

Char Wegner, Recycling Coordinator for the City of La Crosse says the facility will remain closed until further notice.

She did add that right now, the brush pick up that normally occurs near the end of April is still on the schedule.

"Residents will have to have their brush out in bundles. The bundles should be no more than 50 pounds or over four feet in length and placed out on the boulevard on April 26," Wegner said.

The city landfill remains open and will continue to accept yard brush and waste for a small fee. You can check the status of waste cites here.