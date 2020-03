Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) Onalaska senior Carson Arenz has made his choice to play at the next level.

Arenz committed to play for Todd Eisner at Winona State Monday.

The 6'5" forward was just named Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention.

He was also named first-team All-WBCA in Division 2.

Arenz averaged 13 points and 4 rebounds a game this past season while helping lead the Hilltoppers to a 23-2 record and an MVC championship.