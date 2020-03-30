Providing awareness for child abuse prevention month

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - The Family and Children's Center continues to serve its clients during the pandemic.

April is child abuse prevention month and on Monday, the center was spreading awareness.

Blue cut-outs of kids were placed throughout the Center's property. The cut-outs represent children in Wisconsin and Minnesota who are victims of abuse.

There are over 150 cut-outs on display.

The center recognizes that during the pandemic while people are asked to stay home, it can be hard for kids who have no outlet from abuse at home.

"With the added pressure of social isolation and homeschooling, that creates a possibility of abuse and it's possible, it's there, but we have a role do something about it, pay attention to what's going on around you and let's see what we can do to kick it out of our communities," said President and CEO of the Center, Tita Yutuc.

Click here for more information on the Family and Children's Center efforts.