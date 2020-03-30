River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Houston County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* from Thursday morning until further notice.

* At 8:15 PM Monday the stage was 10.7 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is expected with moderate flooding possible.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Thursday morning and continue

to rise to near 13.2 feet by early Monday morning. Additional

rises are possible thereafter.

* Impact…At 12.3 feet…Water begins to inundate Nelson Park in the

Town of Campbell.

