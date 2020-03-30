River Flood Warning is in effect
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Houston County
The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Mississippi River at La Crosse.
* from Thursday morning until further notice.
* At 8:15 PM Monday the stage was 10.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is expected with moderate flooding possible.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Thursday morning and continue
to rise to near 13.2 feet by early Monday morning. Additional
rises are possible thereafter.
* Impact…At 12.3 feet…Water begins to inundate Nelson Park in the
Town of Campbell.
&&