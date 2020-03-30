River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Buffalo County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Wabasha.
* from Tuesday morning until further notice…Or until the warning is
cancelled.
* At 3:15 AM Monday the stage was 11.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Tuesday morning and continue
to rise to near 13.8 feet by Sunday morning. Additional rises are
possible thereafter.
* Impact…At 13.5 feet…Water begins to go over highway 60. Flooding
also impacts the lower level of slippery’s restaurant.
&&