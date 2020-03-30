River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clayton County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at McGregor.

* from Wednesday afternoon until further notice…Or until the

warning is cancelled.

* At 3:45 AM Monday the stage was 15.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Wednesday and continue to rise

to near 17.8 feet by Sunday evening. Additional rises are possible

thereafter.

* Impact…At 17.0 feet…Minor lowland flooding begins, and access to

parks near the river in Prairie du Chien is affected.

&&