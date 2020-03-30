River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Grant County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at McGregor.
* from Wednesday afternoon until further notice…Or until the
warning is cancelled.
* At 3:45 AM Monday the stage was 15.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Wednesday and continue to rise
to near 17.8 feet by Sunday evening. Additional rises are possible
thereafter.
* Impact…At 17.0 feet…Minor lowland flooding begins, and access to
parks near the river in Prairie du Chien is affected.
&&