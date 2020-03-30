Trump uses wartime act but GM says it’s already moving fast

By TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer

President Donald Trump on Friday invoked the Defense Production Act after claiming that GM wasn't moving fast enough to make much-needed ventilators in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet experts on managing factory production say GM is already making an extraordinary effort for a company that normally isn't in the business of building ventilators.

GM expects start making the machines in mid-April, ramping up to a rate of 10,000 per month as quickly as possible.

The company is working with Ventec Life Systems and both say the Defense Production Act of 1950 doesn't change what they're doing because they're already moving as fast as they can.